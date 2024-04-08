Retirement, resignation, contracts and more will come before the Riverton School Board on April 9

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board will act on seven action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending that the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the FCCLA team to travel to Seattle, Washington, in June 2024 for the FCCLA National Competition.

Advertisement

Matt Gonzales is recommending the Board authorize the issuance of procurement cards

to individual authorized employees of FCSD25 by BMO Harris Bank NA. Procurement

Cards are to be used only for authorized school district business purposes and in

compliance with applicable law, and to allow for easily verifiable audits of their use.

The Revision of Series 1000 Policies are attached and recommended to the Board.

They have received a letter of retirement from Matthew Salisbury as an RMS 6th Grade

Math Teacher.

They have received a letter of resignation from District Psychologist, Shana White.

Advertisement

The Superintendent is recommending the Board offer a contract to Allen McKeehan as a Riverton Middle School 7th Grade Social Studies Teacher and John Hoit as a Riverton Middle School 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher effective school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board offer contracts for the 2024-2025 school year to certified and licensed professional staff as listed on the April 2024 certified and licensed professional document in executive content.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

Advertisement