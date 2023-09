(Riverton, WY) – A fire reportedly took place in the area of Washington Street and 11th Street Saturday evening, September 16.

The fire led to scorching on what appears to be an abandoned house.

Area residents told County 10 that they reported seeing the flames, along with a quick response from fire and police.

Advertisement

There appears to be no reports of injuries from the fire at this time, but County 10 will update with more information as it becomes available.