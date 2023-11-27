More

    Resolution, permit on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

    The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

    The agenda includes one resolution – regarding revenues and expenditures – and one permit – for Hoch Architects.

    The council will also hear reports from the public works department and the mayor.

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.  

    For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

