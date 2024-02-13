Resignations, retirements, memorial bench, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on Feb. 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board will act on seven items, which are as follows:

Tim Bell is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RMS

8th Grade Band students to travel to Layton, Utah in May 2024 for Music in the Parks.

The Riverton Recreation Board is requesting permission to place a RJFL memorial bench

to honor longtime Rec Board member Brett Watson. The bench would be placed at the

entrance of the Riverton High School Wolverine Field under advisement of the high

school administration. The memorial bench would be fully funded and maintained by the

Riverton Recreation Board.

Thomas Jassman is requesting the Board approve the following new course proposals for

Riverton High School:

New Course – Post-Secondary Life Skills Graduate Profile – Thrive

New Course – Human Life – Growth and Development

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Dallas Myers as Director of Student Services effective June 30, 2024.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the retirement requests of Darsi Buss as an Aspen ELC Intervention Teacher and Meredith Novotny as an Aspen ELC Intervention Teacher, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Katie Ormond as a Jackson 3rd Grade Teacher, Jordan Becker as a Willow Creek 2nd Grade Teacher, Ashton Killinger as District Occupational Therapist, and Sarah Newberry as an Ashgrove 1st Grade Teacher, all effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Jodi Ibach requests the Board offer contracts to the school administrators for the 2024-

2025 school year as listed below, with contract details to be determined at a later date:

Assistant Superintendent – Christina Mills

High School Principal – Thomas Jassman

Assistant High School Principal & Activities Director – Reggie Miller

Assistant High School Principal – Kristy Richmond

Middle School Principal – Aziz Waheed

Rendezvous Dean of Students – Blaze Sand

Frontier Academy/Virtual Education Principal – Justin Taylor

Ashgrove Elementary Principal – NeCole Hernandez

Jackson Elementary Principal – Nicole Kelley

Aspen Early Learning Center Principal – Sheryl Esposito

Willow Creek Elementary Principal – Jeremy Hill

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

