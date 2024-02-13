More

    Resignations, retirements, memorial bench, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on Feb. 13

    Amanda Fehring
    (County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

    The Board will act on seven items, which are as follows:

    Tim Bell is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RMS
    8th Grade Band students to travel to Layton, Utah in May 2024 for Music in the Parks.

    The Riverton Recreation Board is requesting permission to place a RJFL memorial bench
    to honor longtime Rec Board member Brett Watson. The bench would be placed at the
    entrance of the Riverton High School Wolverine Field under advisement of the high
    school administration. The memorial bench would be fully funded and maintained by the
    Riverton Recreation Board.

    Thomas Jassman is requesting the Board approve the following new course proposals for
    Riverton High School:

    • New Course – Post-Secondary Life Skills Graduate Profile – Thrive
    • New Course – Human Life – Growth and Development

    The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Dallas Myers as Director of Student Services effective June 30, 2024.

    The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the retirement requests of Darsi Buss as an Aspen ELC Intervention Teacher and Meredith Novotny as an Aspen ELC Intervention Teacher, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

    The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Katie Ormond as a Jackson 3rd Grade Teacher, Jordan Becker as a Willow Creek 2nd Grade Teacher, Ashton Killinger as District Occupational Therapist, and Sarah Newberry as an Ashgrove 1st Grade Teacher, all effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

    Jodi Ibach requests the Board offer contracts to the school administrators for the 2024-
    2025 school year as listed below, with contract details to be determined at a later date:

    • Assistant Superintendent – Christina Mills
    • High School Principal – Thomas Jassman
    • Assistant High School Principal & Activities Director – Reggie Miller
    • Assistant High School Principal – Kristy Richmond
    • Middle School Principal – Aziz Waheed
    • Rendezvous Dean of Students – Blaze Sand
    • Frontier Academy/Virtual Education Principal – Justin Taylor
    • Ashgrove Elementary Principal – NeCole Hernandez
    • Jackson Elementary Principal – Nicole Kelley
    • Aspen Early Learning Center Principal – Sheryl Esposito
    • Willow Creek Elementary Principal – Jeremy Hill

    The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

