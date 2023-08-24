Request for Proposals for Therapeutic Counseling Services of Fremont County School District #1, State of Wyoming

Fremont County School District #1 (FCSD #1) located in Lander, Wyoming is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for therapeutic counseling services:

Interested parties must be licensed to provide therapeutic counseling to public school students in elementary and/or secondary grade levels

7 hours per week with a potential of an additional 10 hours per week

Collaboration with the school, parents and reporting of progress when applicable

Weekly service logs and monthly timesheet with invoice

Experience in working with students with Autism Spectrum Disorders preferred

Compensation will reflect reasonable and customary rates

By this RFP, the District invites all interested, licensed professionals to submit proposals to provide therapeutic counseling services for select Lander students.

FCSD #1 established the following critical events, deadlines, and dates, which apply to the Request for Proposal process:

Release of the request for Proposal 8/24/2023

Proposals due 9/1/2023

Notification of Selection 9/4/2023

Effective date of contract 9/11/2023

Contact:

Mindy Clancy, Director of Student Services, Fremont County School District #1, 863 Sweetwater St. Lander, WY 82520; [email protected]

