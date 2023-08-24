Request for Proposals for Therapeutic Counseling Services of Fremont County School District #1, State of Wyoming

Fremont County School District #1 (FCSD #1) located in Lander, Wyoming is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for therapeutic counseling services:
- Interested parties must be licensed to provide therapeutic counseling to public school students in elementary and/or secondary grade levels
- 7 hours per week with a potential of an additional 10 hours per week
- Collaboration with the school, parents and reporting of progress when applicable
- Weekly service logs and monthly timesheet with invoice
- Experience in working with students with Autism Spectrum Disorders preferred
- Compensation will reflect reasonable and customary rates
By this RFP, the District invites all interested, licensed professionals to submit proposals to provide therapeutic counseling services for select Lander students.
FCSD #1 established the following critical events, deadlines, and dates, which apply to the Request for Proposal process:
Release of the request for Proposal 8/24/2023
Proposals due 9/1/2023
Notification of Selection 9/4/2023
Effective date of contract 9/11/2023
Contact:
Mindy Clancy, Director of Student Services, Fremont County School District #1, 863 Sweetwater St. Lander, WY 82520; [email protected]
