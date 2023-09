Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Maddison Little is our first Student of the Week this year! Mrs. Declercq says, “Maddison sees the value in all people and things and treats them with care. She asks thoughtful questions by raising her hand and waiting patiently. She also works well in groups, being a helpful, kind, and caring partner. Maddison is respectful to students, teachers, and staff alike!”

