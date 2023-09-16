Regulatory Reduction Task Force to meet next week in Lander

The Wyoming Legislature’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20-21, in the board room at the Fremont County School District 1 Central Administration Office, 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

The agenda features updates from three task force working groups that were formed to focus on agriculture, energy, and housing.

Lander City Councilmember Missy White noted that the housing discussion will take place during the second day of the meeting.

“(I) strongly encourage folks to go and provide testimony … if they’ve had challenges with acquiring reasonable housing at a reasonable price,” she said during a regular meeting this week. “Help inform the committee and others present for that.”

For more information call the Legislative Service Office at 777-7881 or email [email protected].