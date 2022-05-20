Registration open for first-time homebuyer class

Katie Roenigk
The Wind River Development Fund has been hosting a series of classes for first-time homebuyers.

The next session with available slots will take place in September.

The two-day course will be held between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, at the Frank B. Wise Building, 3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie.

Attendees will learn how to “take the first steps to homeownership,” according to promotional materials.

Those who attend both days and participate in an hour-long, one-on-one counseling session with the instructor will receive a certificate, the flyer states.

For more information or to register for the class, call 335-7330 or email [email protected].

If you send an email, include your legal name, mailing address, email address, phone number, and an alternative phone number where you can be reached.

h/t Wind River Development Fund

