Wind River Development Fund Opens New Office at the Brunton Building in Riverton

Fort Washakie, WY – The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) announced that it signed a lease for a suite at the Brunton Building in Riverton. The new office will provide WRDF with a second location that is more convenient for its clients living in Riverton, Arapahoe, Shoshoni, and surrounding communities. WRDF’s primary location remains at the Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie.

Wind River Development Fund is Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that attracts lending capital and provides market-competitive loans to entrepreneurs, small business owners, ranchers and farmers. Erika Yarber, Director of Business Development, stated that organization’s Board of Directors wanted WRDF to open a second location to provide convenient access. “With a reservation that contains 2.2 million acres, our board wanted to make it easier for customers to meet with us, discuss funding opportunities, and complete loan applications. Our new Brunton Building office is conveniently located next to the Central Wyoming College campus and we are now co-located next to many of our economic development partners.”

Marie Mellick, Senior Loan Officer at WRDF, added, “We recently recapitalized and we now have sufficient lending capital for the next two years of planned growth. Our new location makes it easier for potential customers to speak with us about their specific needs, including starting a new business or expanding an existing business.”

Initially, the new Brunton Building office will be staffed on Thursdays and Friday mornings or by appointment. WRDF’s main office in Fort Washakie is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 307-335-7330 or email [email protected].

Wind River Development Fund is a non-profit, Native Community Development Financial Institution located in Fort Washakie, WY. The mission of the Wind River Development Fund is to provide financial opportunities to stimulate economic development on the Reservation, to promote self-sufficiency, self-determination, and an enhanced quality of life for the Reservation community.