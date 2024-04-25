Recent Deaths: Potter, Bowers, Colgan, Copeland, Willow, Donner

Lavinia “Dee” Brown-Potter, 60, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. A rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Eagle Hall with the wake to follow at 281 Goes In Lodge Road. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

Herbert George Bowers (85) passed away on April 22, 2024, at Sage West Hospital in Lander, WY. Herb was born October 12, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to George H. Bowers and Almeda Louise Cowan, during the time the west was becoming a settled frontier, and he was born on the family farm.

Funeral services for Marie Elena Colgan, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Colgan passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.

William "Bill" Maddox Copeland, Jr., 65, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away Monday, April 22, 2024. A Worship Service for Jesus to Celebrate Bill's Life will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Mountain Grace in Dubois. A reception will immediately follow the service at Mountain Grace.

Daniel Willow, five months, passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 20, 2024. A wake will be held at #7 Black Bull Circle in St. Stephens, Wyoming starting at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2024. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Zane Daniel Donner, 21, who passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming. Zane was born on July 2, 2002 in Ogallala, Nebraska. While growing up in Lander and Riverton, Zane graduated from Cowboy Challenge Academy.