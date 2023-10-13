Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Smith, Deveraux, Jensen

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Eileen M. Smith, 99 of Dubois, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Dubois, with burial following at Dubois, Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Charlene Deveraux, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 8, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Van Jensen, 92, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. A viewing will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.