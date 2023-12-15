Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Duran, Poly, Antelope, Peden

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Maurice D. Duran, 30, passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. A rosary will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Great Plain Hall followed by a wake at Eagle Hall. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Spoonhunter Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Dona Jean Poly, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Wind River Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, Riverton, Wyoming. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Riverton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Robert James Antelope, 36, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Armour Family Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 374 Ethete Road with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Rose Marie Helkey Peden, 83, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. She passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.