Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Aragon, Dewey, Gardner, Schwartz

Memorial services for Charles “Chuck” Henry Aragon, Sr., 74, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Cremation has taken place. Mr. Aragon passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. To view full obituary, click here.

Memorial graveside services for Valerie C. Dewey, 57, will be held at a later date at Sharp Nose Cemetery in Ethete, Wyoming. Memorials are suggested to the Proud Animal Lovers Shelter and may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Serena Kay Gardner, 52, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Bushyhead Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at the Gardner family home, 107 Sagebrush Dr. (Beaver Creek Housing.) To view full obituary, click here

A Celebration of Life for Jeffery A. Schwartz, 69, will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.