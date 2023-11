Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Dominique Addison, 33, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. A wake will be held at Eagle Hall at St. Stephen’s starting at 7:30 pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at 10:00 am. To view full obituary, click here.