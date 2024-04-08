Recent Deaths: Goggles, Dickinson, Monroe, Olson, Shanafelt, Moxley, Daniels

Tate’ D. Goggles

Heeniiyooti’seet (Walks a Clean Path)

Sunrise: June 2nd, 1974

Sunset: April 5th, 2024

Cremation has taken place in Santa Fe, NM; Thursday April 11, 2024

Family Services to be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall, in Ethete, Wy. 11:00 am Interment at Friday Cemetery, close to his Brother. Feast, Give away, and Paint Ceremony to follow at Blue Sky Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

Lander Valley has lost another great man. David C. Dickinson passed away beautifully on March 27th at a family ranch just outside of Lander. To view full obituary, click here.

A Viewing for Jesse Louis Monroe, 32, will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Monroe passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at his home in Arapahoe, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Mary “Polly” Edna Olson, 80, of Riverton, Wyoming passed peacefully through the veil at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2024. A viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive, Riverton, Wyoming. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 am with interment at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Kirby Shanafelt, 69, of Riverton passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held this summer. To view full obituary, click here.

Ann K. Moxley, 93, of Lander, Wyoming died on April 2, 2024 in Lander. The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Friday, April 12, 2024 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 629 Cascade St, Lander, Wyoming under the direction of the Sink’s Canyon Ward. Burial will be April 19, 2024 in the Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Ave, Longmont, Colorado 80501, under the direction of Ahlberg Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Clinton “Ginnie” Daniels An all-night wake will take place at 712 Ethete Rd at 7pm on April 5th 2024. Funeral Services will take place at 10 am at 712 Ethete Road on April 6th 2024 A feast will follow at Blue Sky Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement