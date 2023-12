(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department shared on Friday that fisheries personnel stocked rainbow trout in the Big Bend Ponds.

“These fish were used as brood stock to rear new rainbows at the Boulder Fish Hatchery,” their post says. “With 100 fish stocked in each, the trout are now ready to be caught through the ice in the Big Bend Ponds 4, 5 and 6 in Riverton. Grab your family or a friend and enjoy these ready-to-go rainbows!”