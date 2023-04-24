Rain, snow showers likely this evening as low pressure system moves into area

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow/rain showers move into the west this morning.

Higher elevations can expect snow, while lower elevations see mainly rain.

East of the Divide will remain dry for most of today as snow/rain showers do not develop until the evening.

High temperatures will vary today, with Dubois at 49 degrees; Pavillion, Lander and Jeffrey City in the 50’s; and Riverton and Shoshoni in the low to mid 60’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 30’s for most, and mid 20’s for the windier areas. h/t NWSR