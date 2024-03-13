Rain showers during the day expected to turn to snow showers tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that an upper level low pressure center will develop within the Pacific trough over Idaho today, March 13, which will lead to a somewhat unstable air mass and the likelihood of rain showers in our area.

Western winds will shift to the north, Lipson added, resulting in 30+ mph wind gusts.

That low pressure center will track south tonight, and our region will be in the cold, wet northeast quadrant of that movement, which will turn that rain into snow.

Expect “an inch or two of snow” in the Riverton area, Lipson advised, with 2-3 inches in Hudson, and 3 inches in Lander by Thursday morning (possibly 6 inches).

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.