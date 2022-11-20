Quilts of Valor Ceremony held in Riverton Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – 12 Veterans were wrapped in a handmade quilt by volunteers yesterday as part of the Quilts of Valor Ceremony, which took place at the Riverton Elks.

The goals are to thank the Veteran for their service and to welcome them home.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for your amazing service, for your sacrifice to your country at all costs,” they said during the ceremony.

Veterans who received quilts yesterday include: father and son Charles and Stephen Doherty, Florenzio Carrizales, John Holbert, Dennis Koppernhafer, Ernie Lucht, Janet Muller, Leslie Pietron, Don Reed, John Wolfe, and husband and wife Donna and Jim Orr.

The Sheep Camp Quilters have done Quilts of Valor ceremonies for over a dozen years here in Fremont County and have given out nearly 3,000 quilts.

Annually, the group raffles a quilt to help pay for supplies and the space to hold the ceremonies. Donations can also be made online to the Sheep Camp Quilters through the QOV Foundation here.

If you are a local Veteran or know one that has not received a quilt, email [email protected].

