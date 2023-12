(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday looks to be another day of quiet and dry weather across the state.

A weak disturbance arrives Tuesday, bringing the chance for light snow showers across western Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas.

