Preventative maintenance check leads to emergency sewer line replacement in Lander; residents still have service

An emergency sewer line replacement project is ongoing this week in the 400 block of Eugene Street in Lander, but residents there still have access to the system, local officials said.

“We put out notices to the residents to use it if necessary,” assistant public works director Hunter Roseberry said Monday. “They’re still able to use their sewage right now.”

Municipal crews identified the sewer line issue last Thursday afternoon as part of the city’s “preventative maintenance process,” Roseberry said.

“(They were) out there with cameras … giving us actual footage around the community of what is in our lines,” he said. “That’s how they found it.”

Staff used the camera footage to find the exact location of the sewer line break, he said, “so we knew where to start digging it up.”

But from there, he said “we just kept finding more and more issues with it.”

By about midnight Thursday, he said “we realized that we just weren’t going to be able to fix it.”

“(We needed to) replace the whole line of the 400 block,” he said. “(It’s a) full-blown replacement.”

He projected that the line would be “back in service” by Friday, thanking area residents for their patience and for being “kind enough to move their vehicles” to accommodate the road closure that the replacement project required.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.