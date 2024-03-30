Precipitation expected this Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow is moving up from the south this morning, with chances spreading through much of the area by late morning,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Snow transitions to a rain/snow mix this afternoon, with some places seeing just rain. Another round of precipitation moves in tonight, continuing Sunday.”

Highs across the 10 range from 33 degrees in South Pass City to 47 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below of today’s high temperatures in your area and the expected precipitation through 11 p.m. tonight. h/t NWSR