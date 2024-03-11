Possible snow to the west with warm, windy conditions to the east for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that an upper level disturbance will be tracking across the area today, March 11, which will increase the pressure gradient and bring wind gusts of up to 40+ mph.

These winds will continue into the evening hours, Lispon added, but should dominish by midnight.

The National Weather service in Riverton has also shared that the warm and windy conditions will result in elevated fire weather risk east of the divide, mainly for Natrona and Johnson Counties.

The NWSR also added that cooler temperatures and some light snow chances are likely west of the divide this afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most of Fremont County today, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler at 43 and 35 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s for most. h/t NWSR