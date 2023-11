(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for dry, warm conditions with gusty winds today, November 13, which has led to expected elevated fire weather conditions throughout the day.

In addition to Eastern portions of Fremont County, the NWSR is calling for similar conditions in Natrona, Sweetwater and Southern Johnson Counties.

Burning is highly discouraged today.

Advertisement

For more information about the conditions in specific areas, click here.