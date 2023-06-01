Police investigate call into driver hitting building

(Riverton, WY) – On June 1st, at 9:28 am, Riverton Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Wind River Family Practice on College View Drive for a reported vehicle driving into the building. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a car was found inside the damaged building’s waiting room.

Personnel determined that no patients were inside the waiting room at the time of the incident and the driver of the Ford Taurus was given aid at the scene. The driver, a local 79 year-old female Riverton resident, was treated and released at the scene. The Ford Taurus was reportedly seen in the parking stall in front of the building when it abruptly drove onto the sidewalk and into the front windows where the clinic’s waiting area was located.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the cause of the crash.

Riverton’s City building inspector was called to the scene in order to inspect the building damage.

According to SageWest, the clinic is still open and seeing patients – enter through the side doors.