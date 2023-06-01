Driver hits Wind River Family Practice Thursday morning

Update @ 11:50 am – The Riverton Police Department has released further details, which can be found here.

Update @ 11:12 am – No injuries have been reported, according to the Riverton Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. However, the clinic is still open and seeing patients, enter through the side doors.

(Riverton, WY) – Very few details are known at this point, but a driver crashed into Wind River Family Practice off of College View Drive at around 9:30 am today, June 1.

Several agencies have responded to the call. Use caution while in the area and yield to responders.

County 10 will share more details as soon as possible.

