PHOTOS/VIDEO: Not even actual rain could rain on the 2023 Lander 4th of July parade, festivities

(Lander, WY) – The Pioneer Day’s 129th Pageant of the Old West Parade may have been a grey, sometimes wet affair, but attendees didn’t let the weather figuratively rain on their parade and all of the other 2023 4th of July festivities in Lander yesterday.

The parade announcers were once again Gary Michaud and Maggie Appleby, and the Parade Marshals for 2023 included Marlene Young and John Washakie, along with honorary Marshal Dessie Svilar Bebout.

Check out some photos from the parade and Rotary Club of Lander Buffalo BBQ in City Park below, as well as the County 10 livestream of the entire parade!

