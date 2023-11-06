Photos: Fremont County Roller Derby inaugural mixer

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Roller Derby Red Canyon Rattleskaters inaugural mixer was held on Saturday, November 4, at the Fremont Center.

Players from roller derby teams from across the state descended upon Fremont County to participate in the mixer. Teams included the Jackson Hole Juggernauts, Rock Springs Bittersweet Bombshells, Laramie Naughty Pines, Cheyenne Capidolls and, of course, our local team, the Red Canyon Rattleskaters.

The players were divided into two teams, black and white. The white team won the mixer. Check out photos of the mixer and a video below.

Advertisement