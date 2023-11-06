More

    Photos: Fremont County Roller Derby inaugural mixer

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    Both teams pose for a picture (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Roller Derby Red Canyon Rattleskaters inaugural mixer was held on Saturday, November 4, at the Fremont Center.

    Players from roller derby teams from across the state descended upon Fremont County to participate in the mixer. Teams included the Jackson Hole Juggernauts, Rock Springs Bittersweet Bombshells, Laramie Naughty Pines, Cheyenne Capidolls and, of course, our local team, the Red Canyon Rattleskaters.

    The players were divided into two teams, black and white. The white team won the mixer. Check out photos of the mixer and a video below.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.