PHOTOS: Class of 2023 Wind River Job Corps fall graduation ceremony

(Riverton, WY) – “Accept what you can’t change, change what you can’t accept” was this year’s motto for the Class of 2023 Wind River Job Corps (WRJC) fall graduation ceremony, held today, August 18, in the packed WRJC gymnasium.
The fall Class of 2023 chose “I Wonder” by Kanye West as the class song, and the White Rose and Black Rose as the class flowers.
There were a total of 26 graduates from their respective fields celebrated today, which included Carpentry, Electrical, Building Construction Technology, Heavy Equipment Operations, Heavy Equipment Mechanic, Heavy Truck Driving, Welding and Petro.
Following the graduate procession were: the invocation by JT Hayes, opening remarks by Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson, a video message from Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, guest speaker United States Senator John Barrasso, and the commencement speaker, CEO of API Jenny Wild.
The student speakers for the evening were David Hunt and Javaun Shoulderblade, and following their speeches to the crowd, the CTT instructors conducted the presentation of diplomas and the tassel/flower ceremonies.
Below are your 2023 Wind River Job Corps Fall Graduates. Congratulations!
Carpentry:
- Dominic Antelope
- Matthew Francis
- Joevonny Griffin
Electrical:
- Hunter Bradley
- Luke Cummings
- Jason Lyon
- Javaun Shoulderblade
- Geoffory Woods
BCT:
- Nicholas Strunc
- Evan Weber
HEO:
- Kalen Brown
- James Cliame
- Cheyenne Stewart
- Sevastian Mora
HEM:
- Brandon Foose
- Tyrese Haas
- Benjamin Marks
HTD:
- Keilyn Bell
- Nellek Blackbone
- David Hunt
- Adam Allard
Welding:
- Hardy Martinez
- Narcisio Resendez
- Jaydan Charbonneau
Petro:
- Elijah Jackson
- Josh Prindle