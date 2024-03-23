(Photos) 2024 Lander Jackalope Jump makes a big splash

(Lander, WY) – The 2024 Lander Jackalope Jump was held on Saturday, March 23, in the Palace Pharmacy parking lot. It was warm and sunny, making it the perfect March afternoon to jump into a pool of cool water.

Several regulars were at the event, including Marty Brammer and Senator Cale Case, among others. County 10 News reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea emceed the event.

Over $3,500 was raised at this year’s jump and money was still being counted. The majority stays locally with Special Olympics Lander, and some goes to Special Olympics of Wyoming to cover things like advertising, insurance, and incentives.

Awards are given out after the jump concludes. Most Money Raised by an Athlete went to Thor Sage. Most Raised by a Group went to Community Entry Services. Most Raised by an Individual went to Marty Brammer. Cool School Challenge went to Jesse Foutz. Biggest Group Award went to Community Entry Services. Best Costume went to Marty Brammer.

Enjoy the photos and video of the jump below.