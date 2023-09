(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department escorted the annual September 11 Parade from Sutherlands to Main Street, where it then turned on Major Avenue, West Sunset, College View Drive and back to Main and Federal.

This year, law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, businesses, organizations, and community members joined the parade. Many of the vehicles were adorned with flags and other red, white and blue decorations.

Check out photos of the parade below.

