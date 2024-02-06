Partly sunny conditions for Tuesday; rain, snow showers likely tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, February 6 will be partly sunny, while tonight, a weakening stream of atmospheric moisture and a weakening low pressure center will approach the area, resulting in isolated rain that will mostly likely turn into snow showers.

Western snow showers continue today as well, and temperatures will remain mild with highs at or above normal values, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs will be in the 30’s and lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s.

h/t NWSR