Partly cloudy, calm conditions for Thursday; some isolated showers expected to start this afternoon

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that March 7 will partly sunny, but a trough of low pressure approaching from the north could result in some isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

As that trough moves from north to south tonight through Friday, we could see more isolated showers, Lipson added.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that any light snow accumulations will be limited to none, and we should see a quiet weather weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s for most. h/t NWSR