More

    Partly cloudy, calm conditions for Thursday; some isolated showers expected to start this afternoon

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that March 7 will partly sunny, but a trough of low pressure approaching from the north could result in some isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

    As that trough moves from north to south tonight through Friday, we could see more isolated showers, Lipson added.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that any light snow accumulations will be limited to none, and we should see a quiet weather weekend.

    Advertisement

    High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s for most.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.