Partially sunny skies to make way for approaching cold front for Tuesday; wind rain, snow showers expected

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a short lived ridge of high pressure will be overhead today, April 16, which will result in mostly sunny skies, but with some northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Lipson added that a strong approaching cold front is making its way to our area as well, which will be accompanied by gusty winds.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that advancing cold front will bring much cooler temperatures, along with rain/snow showers for tonight into Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s for most. h/t NWSR