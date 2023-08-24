Parents can no longer pick students up at Riverton bus garage transfer station

(Riverton, WY) – Student pickups at the Riverton bus garage transfer station are no longer an option, according to a post shared on the Riverton Bus Garage Facebook page on August 24.

“We are no longer able to let parents pick up their students at the bus garage transfer station. Due to a multitude of safety reasons we decided it would be best to do so,” the post states.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our mission and priority is to always keep the safety of our community’s children at the forefront of all we do! Have a wonderful new school year to all students, parents and FCSD #25 staff!”

Advertisement