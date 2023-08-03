Over $17K raised on Wind River PRCA Roundup Rodeo’s ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night’

(Riverton, WY) – The Wind River PRCA Rodeo Round-Up’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” raised $17,100 for the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County at the 110th annual Fremont County Fair, with Paula McCormick of Lander and the family of the late Michael Harold Ruby being honored during the opening ceremonies at the event on Tuesday evening.

McCormick is a breast cancer survivor, and “credits early detection from her annual mammograms. Her message to women is to make that important annual decision and appointment. She recommends for cancer survivors from Wyoming to look into the free program called Casting for Recovery.”

Mike Ruby was born in April 1948 in Stapleton, Nebraska, and passed away on September 28th, 2021, in South Pass, Wyoming. Ruby opened his veterinary practice in Lander and continued to practice throughout Fremont County. “From the beginning, ranching was Mike’s focus, spending his time helping local ranches brand, ship, and doing day work. He loved to socialize with friends. You could find Mike at the Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo, where he’d always break out his health certificate book and gave every kid that made the nationals a free health certificate. He was a founding member of Lander’s Old Timers Rodeo Association. A man of vision, a doctor of veterinary medicine, and a giver, not a taker.”

Chaps and chinks that were auctioned were made by Rhonda Slack of Western Supply. Winning bidders were Jerry Dilts, Liz Philps, Mike and Jess Ruby, Nick and Katie Vosika, Gary and Cinde Pfisterer, L&L Production, Wrangler Well Service, and Kenny Lane. Winning bidders of the Tough Enough to Wear Pink auction at the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup. h/t Tough Enough to Help Cancer Facebook page.

Proceeds from the annual auction benefit the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County, a nonprofit organization managed by Help For Health Hospice and is now in its 15th year of offering assistance to Fremont County residents who are under treatment for cancer with cost of living and/or travel expenses. For more information about the Tough Enough Cancer Fund, visit their Facebook page or call 307 856 1206.

For more photos visit the Wind River Rodeo Roundup Facebook page. Results will be posted on the PRCA website at: prorodeo.com/results.