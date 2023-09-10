Out-of-state travel requests, grants, change order, and more to come before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include seven action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS Cross Country to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah in September 2023 for Border Wars. They are not requesting funds.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS Cross Country to travel to Boise, Idaho in November 2023 for Nike National Cross Country Regional Race.

Ted May is recommending the Board award a contract to Plan One Architects of Cody, Wyoming in the amount of $134,200 to perform Professional Services for the Jackson Elementary Waste and Domestic Water Line Replacement. This was the only company to respond to the project interviews.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the Consolidated Grant for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $3,095,556.43, up slightly from last year’s allocation of $3,080,851.48. And the Perkins Grant in the amount of $123,508.96.

Ted May is recommending the Board approve Change Order No. 1 with Recycled Materials, LLC in the amount of $236,579.07 for the TAC Abatement & Demolition Project. The change order will correct the issue of reclaiming the area to a standard needed for future use of the property for the district and additional asbestos abatement cost. The change order will address the following: landscaping, fencing, electrical, top soil, tree removal and additional cost for asbestos abatement.

Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board approve the job description for Director of Cultural Climate and Native American Education as presented.

Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board accept the request for a continuance on Docket No. 082423-183086636. The hearing will be added to the September 26, 2023 Board Agenda.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

