Out-of-state travel request, new club approval and more to come before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include four action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the

American Heritage students to travel to Boston and New York in March 2024.

Advertisement

The superintendent recommends the Board adopt amended Policy 4088 “Temporary Virtual Education” on the first reading.

The superintendent recommends the Board approve the addition of a RHS Science Olympiad Club at Riverton High School beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

The superintendent recommends the Board accept the resignation of Lindsay Monts as a Rendezvous Elementary Special Education Teacher effective October 19, 2023, as per board policy.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

Advertisement