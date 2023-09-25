Out-of-state travel request, amended policy adoption and more to come before the Riverton School Board

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include three action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS

FFA to travel to Indianapolis in November for the National FFA Convention.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board adopt amended Policy 4127

“Animals in Schools” and Administrative Regulation 4127 “Administrative Guidelines

for use of Therapy Animal” on first reading.

An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Aziz Waheed as a

RHS Head Girls Soccer Coach.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.