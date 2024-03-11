Out-of-state travel, Frontier Academy graduations, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on March 12

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will begin with Frontier Academy Graduations for Summer Diane Packard, Hayden Lee Blumenshine and Cassandra Faith Miller.

The meeting will continue with nine action items, which are as follows:

Advertisement

Tim Bell recommends the Board approve an out-of-district travel request for the RMS Leather Crafting Club to travel to Sheridan, WY in May 2024 for the World Leather Debut.

Reggie Miller recommends that the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Speech and Debate team to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, in June 2024 for the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

The superintendent recommends that the Board accept the $36,000.00 award from the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board for the Riverton Aquatic Center.

Ted May is recommending the Board award the bid for the Central Office RTU Replacement Project to Sweetwater Aire of Lander, WY in the bid amount of $129,218.00. This was the only bid received.

Advertisement

Ted May is recommending the Board award the RHS Aquatic Center RTU Replacement Project to Sweetwater Aire of Lander, WY in the bid amount of $144,556.00. This was the only bid received.

Ted May is recommending the Board award the Access Control and Door Hardware Replacement Project to API Integrators of Casper, WY in the bid amount of $139,260.00. This project covers the Riverton High School, Career Center, Aquatic Center and Riverton Middle School. This was the only bid received.

Christina Mills is recommending the Board approve the updated Career and Vocational, Computer Science, ELA, Foreign Language, Math and 9-12 PE/Health guaranteed and viable curriculum (GVC) documents. Teachers have worked with instructional coaches to develop GVCs to identify essential content and skills necessary for all students to learn in specific courses and grade levels.

Advertisement

The superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Lucy Brush as a Riverton High School ELA Teacher and Lonnie Adams as a Riverton Middle School 7th Grade Social Studies Teacher, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The superintendent is recommending the Board offer a contract to Stephanie Hines-Hernandez as a Special Education Teacher for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; Brittney Bradshaw as Riverton Middle School 8th Grade Math Teacher for the 2024-2025 school year; Mark Lenhardt as a Riverton High School Assistant Track Coach and Jaime Mayhew as a Riverton High School Assistant Track Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

Advertisement