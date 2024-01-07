Out-of-state travel, approvals, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on Jan. 9

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board will act on eleven action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS FFA students to travel to Denver, CO in January 2024 to attend the National Western Stock Show.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS and RMS Choir students to travel to Spokane, WA in January 2024 to attend the Northwest ACDA Honor Choirs.

FCSD25 has an account balance of $187,942.34 in the BOCES Activity Fund. Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board approve the use of $10,000.00 from the BOCES fund to continue to support students in the CNA program with fees related to obtaining their certification and course-related expenses.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board approve the amended Policy 1645 “Student, Staff or Patron Memorial” and amended Administrative Regulation 8147-R “Request for Approval of a New School Activity” on the first reading.

Ted May is recommending the Board approve Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Service Agreement with Plan One Architects for the Jackson Sewer & Domestic Water Line Project. The amendment is for an allocation adjustment of $10,319.57 for the inspection of the existing sewer and domestic water lines at Jackson Elementary School.

Ted May is recommending the Board approve Change Order No. 2 with Recycled Materials, LLC in the amount of $6,090.00 for the TAC Abatement & Demolition Project. The change order will be to abate asbestos found in the old pool area. The change order will be funded by contingency funds from the capital component project.

Kate Swistowcz is requesting the Board declare miscellaneous technology equipment that has aged out and is no longer useful to the district as surplus. The items are judged, however, to be saleable. The Administration is asking that the equipment be offered for sale during a specified period of time at a specified location instead of auction. Anticipated Date: Monday, January 22nd, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Central Office Warehouse.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board approve a District Job Title List and revised Salary Schedule to allow for the restructuring of positions as a result of resignations and retirements and to create a streamlined and consistent structure for the HR Department as we approach the hiring season.

Thomas Jassman is requesting the Board approve the Riverton High School Course Handbook for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Riverton High School Math Teacher and RHS Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach Jennifer Werbelow, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Thomas Jassman is recommending the Board offer a contract to Stefanie Fenton as a RHS Counselor.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.