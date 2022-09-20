Opinion: Crosswalk at Baldwin Creek

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear editor,

I understand that we want to keep every pedestrian safe as they cross our streets here in Lander. In Colorado, they came up with painting the crosswalk bright red. This was a major intersection where there were an astounding number of pedestrian fatalities (Colfax Ave & Colorado Blvd). I propose the WYDOT do the same! It should not cut into their budget and yet it makes it safe for our Lander residents and tourists community able to safely cross the street.

Sincerely,

Amber Peckham-Jones