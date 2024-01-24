O’Gara an honoree at Governor’s Arts Awards

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce tickets are now available for purchase to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and awards ceremony at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, on Fri., Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

Reservations for the event are $65 per person and can be obtained by visiting https://GovernorsArtsAwards.eventbrite.com. The deadline to RSVP is Monday, February 5, 2024.

This year’s honorees are Mike and Jane Sullivan, arts advocates and former Wyoming Governor and First Lady from Casper; Mary Jane Edwards, arts educator and recently retired executive director of the Jentel Foundation from Banner; The Munsick Boys, musicians from Dayton; Milward Simpson, former director of the WY Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources from Cheyenne; and Geoff O’Gara, filmmaker and author from Lander.

The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.

For additional information, contact Mandy Connelley with the Wyoming Arts Council at [email protected] or 307-214-2701.