October 6 power outage planned for over 5,000 Lander area customers

(Lander, WY) – A planned power outage will take place Friday, October 6 from 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM, according to a notice issued by Rocky Mountain Power.

5,326 customers in the Lander area will be affected for one hour while crews make equipment repairs.

“We know power interruptions are never convenient and greatly appreciate your patience,” the notice states. “As a precaution, please unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.​” ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

“If you have any questions, call 1-888-221-7070. Our specialists will be happy to assist you.”

Click here to view the area outage map, which will be updated during the outage.