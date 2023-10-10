More

    October 13 power interruption planned for Lander area Rocky Mountain Power customers

    Vince Tropea
    h/t Rocky Mountain Power outage map

    (Lander, WY) – A planned power interruption will take place Friday, October 13 from 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM, according to a notice issued by Rocky Mountain Power.

    5,326 customers in the Lander area will be affected for one hour while crews work on facility maintenance.

    “We know power interruptions are never convenient and greatly appreciate your patience,” the notice states. “As a precaution, please unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.​” ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

    “If you have any questions, call 1-888-221-7070. Our specialists will be happy to assist you.”

    Click here to view the area outage map, which will be updated during the outage.

