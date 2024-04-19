Observe classrooms, meet teachers, and see why St. Margaret’s is the right choice at “Coffee and Class Time”

Are you searching for an exceptional educational environment for your child? St. Margaret’s School, serving preschool through 5th grade, invites you to experience their learning community firsthand at their “Coffee and Class Time” event on April 26th.

This unique opportunity offers a true inside look at what sets St. Margaret’s apart. Start your morning with a boost of caffeine in the gym at 7:45 a.m., enjoying complimentary coffee from a local favorite Pony Expresso. Afterward, immerse yourself in the school’s routine by joining in morning prayer.

The highlight of the event is the chance to observe real classrooms in action. See dedicated teachers engage young minds and the joy of learning that thrives within St. Margaret’s walls. This open window into the school’s daily life continues until 9:00 a.m.

Why choose St. Margaret’s School?

Nurturing environment focused on both academic and personal growth.

Proven track record of educational excellence.

Supportive and close-knit community

Don’t miss this chance to see what makes St. Margaret’s School the perfect fit for your child. Mark your calendars for April 26th and get ready for a morning of inspiration and discovery!

Inspire your child’s faith, embrace their unique identity, and discover a path to excellence at St. Margaret’s School. Classroom space is available for preschool through 5th grade for the 2024-2025 school year. Register your child today by calling 307-856-5922 or online here. Find out what it means to be formed for life. For more information visit St. Margaret’s School, email [email protected], or call to schedule a tour.