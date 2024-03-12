NWSR warns of high winds, snowy conditions for portions of Fremont from March 13-14

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service has shared that the combination of snow and wind is likely to have significant weather impacts over the South Pass area and in Sweetwater County, starting tomorrow evening, March 13.

While the heaviest snow will be in central Wyoming, the combination of snow and gusty northeast winds will create hazardous travel conditions across Fremont, Natrona and Sweetwater Counties from Wednesday evening through sunrise on Thursday.

The NWSR says to expect reduced visibility in the South Pass area due to these conditions, especially from the expected 55+ mph winds.

