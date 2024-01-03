NWSR shares top 5 weather events of 2023 for western/central Wyoming

(Riverton, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the top five weather events of 2023 for our region, as reported by the NWSR.

In the number five spot was the recent Thanksgiving snow storm, at number four was the June 23 severe weather event that resulted in tornados and hail across much of the state, and the top three spots are all comprised of events from the historic 2023 winter that raged from November of 2022 through the 2023 spring months.

Each of those events are broken down by Hattings below, and the top three are all in the final video.