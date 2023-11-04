NWSR calling for high winds Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – Sunday will be quite a windy day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, especially between 10:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

The NWSR says the wind gusts will be prevalent in the mountains, foothills, and basins east of the Continental Divide, with specific areas including: mountain ranges, the Cody and Lander foothills, and Natrona, Sweetwater and Fremont Counties.

The strongest winds will be in the late morning through late evening hours.

Advertisement

Wind speeds are expected to be between 25-35 mph, with gusts between 40-55 mph, and mountain gusts between 50-70 mph.