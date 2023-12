(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video with details on how to possibly see the Aurora Borealis tonight, December 16.

Hattings reports that the best time to view the Lights will be after sunset between 5:00 and 8:00 PM, and that cloud coverage should be minimal during this time.

Watch the full the video below for all the details and some general viewing tips.

